Hawks investigate murder plot against Ekurhuleni city manager

The Hawks are investigating a plot to kill Ekurhuleni city manager Maboikanyo Mashazi after she allegedly blocked “questionable” payments totalling more than R100-million to companies appointed by the previous ANC administration under Mzwandile Masina.

The city, which controls a budget of at least R50-billion, was wrestled from the ANC by the DA in coalition with small opposition parties after the local government election last year.

A senior municipal official, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said Mashazi received a barrage of calls from unidentified callers who told her that they were paid half a million rand by disgruntled service providers to kill her because she blocked their payments after questioning the invoices they submitted.

The hitmen, said the official, said they were working with a powerful sangoma from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga who was introduced to them by another sangoma from Duduza township. They said they were given an instruction to kill her and make her death look like an accident.

The official said Mashazi told them that the hitmen told her to pay them more than R500 000 and they would spare her life.

“These threats started in February this year but she did not take them seriously as she thought they were made by chancers. But when they became serious in March, she decided to report the matter to the Hawks in Germiston.”

Mashazi, whose contract was renewed last month by the DA for another five years, also reported the matter to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department chief, Major-General Jabulani Mapiyeye.

He sent officers to Piet Retief to search for the sangoma but they did not find him.

“Now the search is on for this local sangoma,” said the official.

Another official said Mashazi has recorded the conversations with the hitmen and has handed them and the cellphone numbers to the Hawks who have applied for an order to trace them.

Mashazi confirmed that there was a plot to assassinate her and that she reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation.

Asked if she was indeed blocking payments for services providers, she said: “ I really don’t know where this thing is coming from. Remember, we’re trying to run a clean government in order to achieve a clean audit. But I really don’t know what informed this but the Hawks will inform us of the reasons behind this.”

Mashazi said her security detail has not yet been beefed up.

“ The State Security [Agency] will advise us on that. Remember, now that I have been re-appointed as the city manager, the threats might be ramped up.”

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu confirmed they are investigating the matter.

“Kindly note that this office has registered an inquiry for further investigation related to allegations for a plot to assassinate the said complainant. The investigation team has followed due processes in obtaining information into these allegations and once finalised, the matter will be transferred to the National Prosecution Authority for decision,” she said.

