News

Happy birthday to the Mbombo twins

By Coceka Magubeni
The Mbombo Twins, Blue and Brown Mbombo// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Reality television stars, models and twins, Blue and Brown Mbombo celebrate their birthday today.

The pair surfaced in the industry when they were still starting their careers from the ground level and they have now become household names and well-established businesswomen in the construction field.

“I wouldn’t be what I am or be where I am without you. Thank you 🙏🏼 May the Almighty keep blessing you and keeping you safe for me. I love you and happy birthday to us,” Blue Mbombo wrote on her Instagram account.

 

