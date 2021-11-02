VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Halala Thato Mosehle is off the market

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thato Mosehle Instagram

Johannesburg – A huge congratulations to Thato Mosehle, who is now officially off the market.

Thato took to social media to share that she said yes and is now an engaged woman.

“I’ve found the one whom my soul loves I said YES!!,” she wrote.

Thato who was crowned as the Miss SA 2020 first runner-up, has not revealed who her mystery bae is, but she shared snaps of him facing the opposite direction and his hand.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the second runner-up of the Miss Supranational.

We certainly can’t wait for her wedding and to also see her mystery bae.

