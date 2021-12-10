Gruesome Killing of Nomaphelo Sifuba calls for re-think in GBV strategies

Johannesburg – The Commission for Gender Equality calls for all-year-round initiatives in the fight to scourge gender-based violence (GBV) and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).

The gruesome death of Nomaphelo Sifuba who was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Cape Town comes as we observe the 16 Days of Activism against Women and Children Abuse.

The Commission says this latest incident has put the spotlight on the rapidly escalating GBV and IPV in the country.

“It is evident that more rigorous and impactful campaigns throughout 365 Days are needed to help bring awareness and educate society about the scourge of GBV and IPV. Equally, there is also supposed to be greater funding of shelters that house abused women who want to escape from abusive relationships,” the commission added.

Furthermore, the Commission urges for concentered, joint efforts by all stakeholders including the Justice Cluster, Non-Governmental Organisations, Faith-Based Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, and Community Policing Forums are needed to stop the scourge of GBV.

In addition, the Commission also calls for the speedy prosecution of the case as this will help restore confidence in the criminal justice system, amid rising Gender-Based Violence & Femicide. The Commission will be monitoring this case.

“Although the rule of law should be respected, it is imperative that the systemic issues that exist within the Judicial system that give rise to long delays and perpetrators acting with impunity must be addressed. GBV suspects must not be released on bail until the conclusion of their cases,” the commission concluded.

