Grade 9 school pupil dies after being stabbed by another pupil

Johannesburg – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is deeply concerned over the killings of school pupils within the province.

A Grade 9 school pupil from Alexandra High School in Alexandra, was stabbed to death by a Grade 7 learner from Pholosho Secondary School on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

This brutal killing follows a similar incident that occurred last week in the same township, where a learner was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil on school grounds.

In a statement by Gauteng Education, the deceased learner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

”Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident,” a statement read.

“What transpired is truly saddening and we would like to share our deepest condolences to the family and school community for this loss,” Lesufi said.

“We also denounce, in the strongest terms, all violent acts by our learners. The SGB must investigate and take necessary steps in dealing with such matters,” he added.

The Psycho-Social Unit has been sent to Alexandra High School to provide necessary support and counselling to all those affected by this fatal incident.

The psychological therapy process will also continue on Monday, 13 September 2021.

Thomas Lethoba