Grade 5 school pupil abducted at gun point in Mayfair

Johannesburg – An 11-year-old learner at E.P Baunmann Primary School was kidnapped at a gunpoint while she was lining up to be sanitized at the school on Wednesday morning.

According to the Gauteng department of education’s Steve Mabona, the Grade 5-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by three males who were driving a Toyota Yaris vehicle with the registration number JS 62 CS GP.

“This incident occurred at approximately 07:11, just outside the school gate while she was waiting in line to be sanitized and screened.

“The GDE pleads with anybody who may have more information pertaining to this incident, or may have made any sighting of the vehicle to contact the Police,” said Mabona.

In a released statement by the GDE, the department’s MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged community members to be high on alert and to assist the police to find the abductors.

“We are pleading with any member of the public who may have witnessed the abduction or knows anything about this incident to approach relevant law enforcement agencies.”

“We condemn the actions of the criminal elements who prey on young learners and our prayers are with the family and friends of the young learner. Our Psycho-Social Unit has been deployed to the school to provide assistance to learners and staff at the school who may be going through the trauma of witnessing this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

According to Mabona, a manhunt has been launched and the police are investigating circumstances surrounding this matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

