Government plans on introducing ‘vaccine passports’ soon

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move to level 2 in his address on Sunday.

South Africans could soon be required to produce proof of Covid-19 vaccination to gain access in certain areas.

The president made the remark when he addressed the nation on Sunday.

Over 14.6 million South Africans have already received the jab, the president said the country’s recovery rate was being held ransom by a low vaccination take-up.

Ramaphosa also received that 7 million people are fully vaccinated and quarter of the adult population has received at least one doze.

South Africa is fast becoming a vaccination site. We are now administering a million doses every 4 to 5 days. However, we need to do much more.”

“A few people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are becoming severely ill with the disease, and very few end up in ICU or needing ventilation. People who are vaccinated are far less likely to die from the disease,” said Ramaphosa during this address.

He announced the plans to introduce COVID-19 “vaccine passports” and this will come into effect soon.

“The Department of Health is looking at a variety of mechanisms they have in other countries to either do it electronically, through a cell phone, which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events.”

This hat South Africans had to say in response to the implementation of vaccine passports to access certain facilities.

There is no smoke without fire, conspiracy theorists get information from somewhere, the NEW WORLD ORDER is real, and people will be left with no choice than to comply #VaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/SXjjqNaABB — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) September 13, 2021

They must say all those who don’t have vaccination passport ARE Not allowed to vote, I want to see something 😂#VaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/YEPSWDh1sj — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) September 13, 2021

Let us reject the Vaccine Passport with the contempt it deserves #VaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/czRR8nU3Xt — Patriot✊🏾🇿🇦 (@Thelandthief) September 13, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda