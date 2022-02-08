Government lays down the law on SONA

Johannesburg – Any action aimed at disrupting the State of the Nation Address on Thursday will be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

This is the stern warning from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) which comprises various government departments including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SONA at the Cape Town City Hall, in the wake of the fire that gutted parts of the National Assembly last month.

“Security forces have been deployed and are on high alert to ensure that the SONA takes place in a secure environment, with no incidents of crime before, during and post the SONA.

To this end, the NATJOINTS is calling for the cooperation of the public, including those who will be in attendance as well as spectators,” a statement from the NAJOINTS reads.

“The NATJOINTS has further directed all law enforcement agencies securing the SONA to execute their duties according to their Constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts,” it added

In terms of aviation, a Notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, which restricts the airspace within 1,5 nautical miles from the Cape Town City Hall on the 10th February 2022 between 13:00 up until 00:00.

Only the South African Air Force (SAAF) will have flexible use of airspace during this period.

“It is important to emphasize that those who are not accredited or authorized to be in attendance, should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 10 February 2022,” the statement further reads.

