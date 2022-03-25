Government joins fight against content piracy

At the launch of the SA Partners Against Piracy (PAP) on Thursday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola committed that the government would help fight content piracy.

PAP is a campaign formed to help fight piracy and support content industries to protect the creatives on the continent from job losses due to piracy. The initiative was first launched in 2018 in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Angola, Mozambique, Botswana, and Malawi, among other territories.

Lamola said the creative industry had the potential to grow and attract investment, noting that the South African Cybercrimes Act of 2020 empowered law-enforcement agencies to act against piracy.

“We are constantly improving our systems and working to arrest the ring leaders of organised cybercrimes such as content piracy,” he said.

Copyright Coalition of South Africa chairperson Chola Makgamathe said content piracy is about the theft of intellectual copyright. Makgamathe stated that piracy robs content creators and rights holders of the compensation they deserve.

“This is a big monster with its tentacles across the world,” said Makgamathe.

“It takes place across multiple jurisdictions. That is why we need partners like the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, business, civil society, and other non-government organisations. We call on everyone with a stake in the war against piracy to join us.”

Makgamathe added that South Africans, legislators, law enforcers, businesses, and decision-makers could help take a stand against piracy by respecting copyright law, following ethical business practices, and participating in legislative, policy, and enforcement processes.

“We must build an industry that supports legitimate content platforms, ensures creators get what they’re entitled to, and which creates opportunities.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author