Government grateful for international support, donations

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has expressed gratitude to everyone who is supporting the government amid the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal, mentioning during a media briefing on the national state of disaster that the torrential rains have also battered parts of the Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation in a televised address on Monday that the government has declared a national state of disaster, and announced three phases to deal with the catastrophe.

Ramaphosa said the national state of disaster would allow for the mobilisation of more resources, capabilities, and technical expertise to provide relief and aid to the affected areas.

Dlamini-Zuma said: “Some of the homes in KwaZulu-Natal are completely destroyed while some are partially destroyed, so people are now living in neighbouring halls. It is too early to pronounce the costs and damage that has been caused by the floods, but thousands have been left homeless.”

Dlamini-Zuma further welcomed donations from across the world.

“There are countries who have called us because they want to help, and when I say us, I mean government. Countries like Qatar have come forth and offered to support us, and we are grateful for those gestures.”

With the death toll having surpassed 400 and the rescue teams discovering more dead people every day, the number is expected to rise further.

The cost of rebuilding and fixing damaged property and infrastructure is also expected to skyrocket after the Department of Basic Education confirmed on Tuesday that more than 600 schools had been damaged.

This after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga undertook an oversight visit to the schools in the province to gauge the extent of the damage and determine which schools would reopen.

The floods also interrupted electricity and water supply, as well as fuel lines and food supplies.

