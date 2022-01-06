Government condemns attacks on Minister Aaron Motsoaledi over Beitbridge border post traffic

Johannesburg – The government has condemned recent attacks on Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, over the recent Beitbridge border post traffic jams, where refugees have lined up to make their way into the country.

In a statement, the government said, the now-expired Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) was initiated in 2017 and was deliberated by Cabinet on the 24 November 2021.

“Out of those deliberations Cabinet decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations,” read part of the statement.

The cabinet has since decided to extend the period into a 12 months grace period at the expiry of the current Zimbabwe Exemption Permit.

“During this period the holders of this permit should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation.

“This decision was motivated by our desire to ensure that eligible Zimbabweans can regularize their stay in South Africa. Foreigners, who are holders of this permit are urged to use the 12 months to regularize their status in the country,” government further said in a statement.

“Given the above we find the numerous social media attacks on Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi misplaced and should be condemned in the strongest term.”

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said, “The decisions of the executive are never decisions of an individual, rather they represent a collective decision”

“South Africa is governed by the rule of law, and as such all within its borders are expected to adhere to the law.

The enforcement of border controls are applied to all nationalities who try to enter the country illegally as part of this country’s border management policies,” said Gungubele.

