Good samaritan trying to improve lives of young girls in his village

Johannesburg- Bernad Manito Maebela is the latest good samaritan trying to change the circumstances of young girls who can’t afford to buy sanitary towels in Tsimanyane Village, in Limpopo, where he was born.

The 35-year-old started the Manito Foundation three years ago.

Speaking to Sunday World, Maebela said most girls have to miss school when it’s that time of the month and this means they will fall back on their academics.

“The aim is to restore dignity to the girl child, no one has to miss school because they are menstruating. I saw a need and decided to bring about change in the village,” said Maebela.

He said they donate more than a thousand sanitary pads to two schools in the Tsimanyane Village yearly.

“We donate these products in order to improve the standard of living and make sure that learners don’t worry about sanitary towels monthly as they will be freely given to them,” he said.

Maebela said the only challenge they face is financial as they do not have any sponsor on board for their campaign.

“Sometimes I get help from my community and ask for donations to make this initiative a success,” he added.

