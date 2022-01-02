Glue that holds a nation together

Johannesburg- There are a number of sporting icons, legends and veterans, including ordinary sportsmen and women the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu has met, shaken their hands with, embraced and even gave his blessings.

Tutu took part in the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2004 Olympic Games at the Ancient Olympia in Athens, Greece.

The same year in 2004, together with an ageing and frail-looking Nelson Mandela, Tutu met with then Fifa president Sepp Blatter during a jubilant moment of the announcement by Blatter that South Africa had won the rights to host the Fifa 2010 World Cup.

In 2009, Tutu gave his support to “Beyond Sport” that is also supported by the likes of Dikembe Mutombo, a former National Basketball Association (NBA) star from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe, who are backing the organisation’s fight against HIV/Aids on the African continent.

At one of the events of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the Arch met and held talks with former English star David Beckham, who pledged to support the Arch’s peace centre.

Tutu, in his infectious laugh and humour, burst: “I could hug you”.

The Arch has supported all national teams in the country, including Bafana Bafana, the Springoboks and the Proteas.

In 2019, he congratulated Boks captain Siya Kolisi as they met and shook hands outside the Cape Town City Hall.

The occasion was marked by his usual laugh and joyful mood as he praised the Springboks for bringing the Webb Ellis trophy home. He was once towered by former Proteas captain Graeme Smith when they met during a One-Day International match when a jubilant Tutu received a Proteas jersey from the skipper.

The list is endless, the Arch ensured he gave his time to all involved in sport, regardless of gender, race or creed. He supported both local and international sporting personalities because he believed in sport as a unifier.

