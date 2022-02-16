Gloves are off between Gautrain and City of Tshwane

The Hatfield Gautrain station is the latest victim of the City of Tshwane’s Tshwane Yatima Operation after water and electricity services were suspended due to non-payment. The station’s municipal account is reported to be in excess of R10-million.

The City of Tshwane stated that the Hatfield Gautrain station last paid its municipal account in 2020. However, Gautrain maintains that the suspension of services is illegal.

“We have been trying without success to contact the City to provide a statement of account. Last night, the City shared a screengrab with us that reflects an account number that differs from the account number reflected on their notice to terminate services,” reads the statement from Gautrain.

The operators of Gautrain said they would approach the courts to urgently interdict the City in a bid to have the water and electricity services restored.

For the past two weeks, the City of Tshwane has been suspending services to businesses and government offices for non-payment. Businesses affected include the South African Revenue Service and some police stations. Those that have settled their bills had their services reconnected.

Tshwane took to social media and said: “The landlord of the SA Police Service Watchuis HQ has paid their municipal bill of over R5-million in full and sent us the proof of payment. Services will be reconnected to the building Selbybok.”

