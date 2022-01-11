Giwusa condemns petrol bomb attack on striking Clover workers

Johannesburg – The General Industries Workers Unions of South Africa (GIWUSA) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) has condemned the petrol bomb attack on striking Clover workers at Clover offices in Rooderpoort, Johannesburg.

The workers have been on strike since November last year after Clover decided to cancel the Christmas bonuses of striking workers.

In a released statement, Giwusa said that there have been numerous attacks on its members.

“Oon the night of Friday 7 January, a striking worker’s car was petrol bombed, and on the night of Saturday 8 January, another striking worker’s car was petrol bombed,” Giwusa said in a statement.

It is further alleged that on the night of Sunday 9 January, five carloads of men visited two striking workers and demanded that they end the strike.

The union said following this verbal attack, another similar incident occurred on the night of Sunday, 9 January, where another three striking workers received threatening phone calls at 23h45 demanding that they end the strike.

“The unions are very concerned that the attacks and threats may be the work of Clover or of strikebreakers aligned to their interests,” Giwusa’s secretary-general John Appolis told Sunday World.

Appolis added that Clover is accustomed to breaking the law for cancelling Christmas bonuses, and said this is a breach of the Labour Relations Act (LRA).

Yesterday, the CCMA in Johannesburg handed down a ruling against Clover and in

favour of Giwusa stating that all striking workers whose bonuses were cancelled by Clover must be paid by this coming, Friday 14 January.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author