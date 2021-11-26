Get vaccinated and you could win R100 000

Johannesburg- In a bid to motivate more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the DG Murray Trust (DGMT), working with the National Department of Health, announced that those vaccinated stand a chance of winning up to R100,000 in a lucky draw.

“Winners will receive prizes totalling R2 million in lucky draws to be conducted in December and January, read the statement by DGMT.

The value of the Vooma Vaccination Voucher has also been increased to R200 from Monday, the 29th of November – given the heightened urgency to ensure that all people aged 50 and older are vaccinated without delay.

The offer of the grocery voucher, issued by SMS and redeemable at Shoprite stores, is made to all people aged 50 and older who come for vaccination for the very first time.

To be fair, those people who have already received the R100 voucher will automatically receive another R100.

“The new variant is a wake-up call for us all,” said Dr David Harrison, CEO of the DG Murray Trust.

In the past month, the rate of first dose vaccinations for adults has plunged by nearly 50%.

“While three-fifths of people over fifty are now vaccinated, there are still 4 million individuals in that age group who are not. We must do everything we can to prevent their families spending the festive season in hospital or in mortuaries. But this crisis is not only about older people as thirteen million people aged 18 -34 are still unvaccinated. They are driving the new wave. We have to make their Covid vaccination mean more in their lives, and one way is to encourage them through incentives such as airtime and lucky draws. We don’t know whether they will work, but we do know that we must try,” he further said.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, confirmed through the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) will automatically be entered into the lucky draw.

This includes all those already vaccinated as well as anybody who receives the jab before 31 December 2021.

Between 3 December and 31 January, the winners will receive: One of five prizes of R100,000 (one hundred thousand Rand) each, One of 50 prizes of R10,000 (ten thousand Rand) each, One of 1,000 prizes of R1,000 (one thousand Rand) each.

The final lucky draw will be held on 25 January 2022 to allow for all paper records of people vaccinated before the end of the year to be captured.

Winners will be notified by telephone on the number given at the time of registration for vaccination.

Both Vooma Vouchers and the lucky draw are facilitated by a private foundation, the DG Murray Trust, which manages a number of donor-funded initiatives to support the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

