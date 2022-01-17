Generations The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene opens sexual harassment case

Johannesburg- Generations The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene was allegedly fondled in her private parts by a Nigerian national who asked to have an orgy with her and her partner Lebo Keswa.

Makhene has since opened a case of sexual harassment against the suspect at the Midrand Police Station yesterday.

According to a police officer who did not want to be named because she is not allowed to speak to the media, Makhene alleged that she was approached by a businesswoman, who owns a bakery in Midrand, and asked her if she and Keswa were open for orgy activities.

When they dismissed her, the businesswoman introduced her to some Nigerian national who told her to stop having a relationship with a woman.

“The Nigerian guy touched her private parts and this pissed her off. She then told Keswa who confronted the guy and they started attacking her. “

She then retaliated in self defence,” said the cop.

The police officer said Keswa wanted to call the police for intervention but failed to do as her phone battery was flat.

Keswa sustained injuries to her solar plexus.

The cop said the businesswoman went to Midrand police Station where she opened a case of malicious damage to property against Keswa alleging that she damaged things in her bakery without any provocation.

Keswa was arrested and released today after appearing at the Midrand Magistrates court.

She opened a counter case of assault against the businesswoman and the Nigerian national.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story.

