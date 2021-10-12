Game lodge bans sangoma practices on their premises

Johannesburg- Cradle moon game lodge in Johannesburg alleges that sangomas and traditional healers rituals are the main cause of fires on their premises.

According to a statement issued by the lodge that has game drives, boat cruises and beautiful wildlife, a fire has destroyed an area that they said it is more than a hectare of their land and this is due to a candle lighting ritual.

“The cause of the fire was a candle ritual that was performed on a termite mound close to our hiking route. The fire destroyed our beautiful wilderness, taking food and habitat away from our wildlife as well as putting everybody’s safety at risk,” the statement read.

“We do not allow any rituals of any kind within our reserve. We kindly ask that should anyone see anything suspicious, please report it to the nearest staff member as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

This was not received well by a lot of Twitter users and they reacted, saying different things about the issue.

Some feel that this ban is racist and the fire has nothing to do with the candles while others say this is for a good cause because it will save animals, pollute the air and ruin all-natural surroundings.

People are being so defensive and consequently dishonest.

Nothing wrong with rituals at all. But candles do cause fire. So to fight and say it's a lie is weird. It's not far fetched. Anyways, are candles to be left behind after a ritual?

It could also be insurance fraud too, yes — Babes weCohabitation 😍 (@writeforlovetoo) October 12, 2021

Something doesn't add up here, why are the candles still in good condition?

Haikona they must just say they're sick and tired of always cleaning up leftover candles and not create stories 😤 — 🌺💞 Nosie 😜💖 (@Maka_Sonie) October 11, 2021

For more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni