REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Game lodge bans sangoma practices on their premises

By Coceka Magubeni
A cop is seen consulting a sangoma over a hijacked police van in Tembisa.

Johannesburg- Cradle moon game lodge in Johannesburg alleges that sangomas and traditional healers rituals are the main cause of fires on their premises.

According to a statement issued by the lodge that has game drives, boat cruises and beautiful wildlife, a fire has destroyed an area that they said it is more than a hectare of their land and this is due to a candle lighting ritual.

“The cause of the fire was a candle ritual that was performed on a termite mound close to our hiking route. The fire destroyed our beautiful wilderness, taking food and habitat away from our wildlife as well as putting everybody’s safety at risk,” the statement read.

“We do not allow any rituals of any kind within our reserve. We kindly ask that should anyone see anything suspicious, please report it to the nearest staff member as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

This was not received well by a lot of Twitter users and they reacted, saying different things about the issue.

Some feel that this ban is racist and the fire has nothing to do with the candles while others say this is for a good cause because it will save animals, pollute the air and ruin all-natural surroundings.

 

For more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.