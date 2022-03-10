Gallants dump Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates left the Peter Mokaba Stadium with tails between legs after they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Marumo Gallants on Wednesday evening.

The Sea Robbers went into the game limping after losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby at the weekend.

Gallants added to their woes, beating them 5-4 on penalties after the teams were still level at 1-1 after the extra-time.

“To be fair and honest, they had more chances than we did,” said Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela in his post-match interview.

“We would have loved to win in the 90 minutes so that we don’t go to extra time, but we appreciate that in the end we managed to win the match via penalties. We are happy that we are in the quarter-finals.”

Malesela, who said he is looking forward to the draw for the next stage of the tournament, also expressed his frustration about the injuries that his players picked up during the 120 minutes of the encounter.

“The boys that came on managed it very well. This proved that we should not rely on specific people, the whole team should be able to manage things as they come up.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author