Gains for smaller parties in the Northern Cape

By Sunday World
A voter goes for the vote during national elections. PICTURE: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg- With at least 74% of the Local Government Election results completed in the Northern Cape, indications are that parties with a traditionally smaller base of supporters are garnering more votes than they did in the 2016 elections.

At the current rate, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and the Patriotic Alliance have made the most gains in the province.

By 4pm on Tuesday, the FF Plus’s support had doubled from 1.42% in 2016 to 3.4% this year while the Patriotic Alliance – which did not receive even a percentage of the support in 2016 – is on course to capture at least 3% of the vote.

At this hour, the Economic Freedom Fighters has surpassed its 2016 support by nearly a percent after garnering at least 9% of the vote.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape is leading the pack with the most votes garnered and seats won.

As at this afternoon, the ANC is taking the lead in at least 21 of the province’s councils but only gaining outright control of 12.

By this Tuesday afternoon, the Democratic Alliance had lost nearly three percent support coming in with just over 21% of the votes.

The results of five municipalities are yet to be revealed with five hung councils in the province.

Vote counting is continuing at the IEC’s Results Operations Centre in Pretoria.

– SAnews.gov.za

