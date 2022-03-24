Frustrated commuters hope e-hailing service will return to normal

The e-hailing drivers’ strike in Gauteng entered its third and final day on Thursday as expectations rose that operations will return to normal on Friday.

But the three-day strike has left a trail of chaos and frustration, especially in Sandton and surrounding areas, after thousands of commuters who depend on Uber, Bolt and Didi struggled to get an alternative mode of transport.

Many commuters complained that while some e-hailing drivers were working, the waiting times were longer and fares had shot up dramatically. The strike also affected food-delivering apps such as UberEats and Mr Delivery.

The strike was as a result of drivers’ grievances that they do not make profits because their holding companies deduct huge amounts of money from their accounts, especially after the recent fuel price hike.

They want the government to take charge and regulate the industry to improve their working conditions.

On Tuesday, the e-hailing drivers marched to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum with a list of grievances. In some parts of the province, the strike had turned violent and other motorists were intimidated.

Meanwhile, thousands of commuters in Cape Town were left stranded on Thursday as taxi drivers embarked on a strike. The taximen marched to the premier’s office to express their dissatisfaction with the police impounding their vehicles.

Uber drivers are still on strike? — MaSobahle 💕 (@smalzin10) March 24, 2022

Uber still on strike? I think this is a sign to honestly buy a car😭😭😭 — Mama Ka Inathi🤱🏽 (@issa_goddess022) March 24, 2022

Me trying to catch a taxi in joburg this week because there is an uber strike and I don’t know how taxis work in jozi: pic.twitter.com/wvacsoYvtu — Tebogo (@KeNnaTebogo) March 22, 2022

Uber prices 😭😭 this strike wants us dead shame — Sinethemba. (@cnehshuga) March 22, 2022

When is this Uber strike going to end 😭😭I’m suffering — Ami (@__amina__x) March 23, 2022

