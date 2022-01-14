REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Free State school to get agricultural equipment

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, briefing media on the opening of schools for the 2022 Academic Year during the media briefing held at Tshedimosetso House, GCIS in Pretoria. 11/01/2022. Ntswe Mokoena(GCIS)

Johannesburg- Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, along with Free State MEC, Dr Tate Makgoe, and the Ambassador for South Korea, Chull-joo Park, will this morning hand over agricultural equipment to Trio High School in Kroonstad, in the Free State.

According to the department, the equipment is to the value of $100 000.

“Valued at a cost of $100 000, the donation of equipment – which include a tractor and baler – will be distributed to Trio High School Farm, formerly Kroonstad Comprehensive High School, Unicom Agricultural School and Landboudal Agricultural School, situated in the Free State province,” the department said in a statement.

The department said the hand over of the equipment will play a significant role in improving learning and teaching while enabling learners to get hands on experience.

– SAnews.gov.za

