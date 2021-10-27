Free State Hawks arrest murder suspect for murder of EMS Chief

Johannesburg – The Free State Hawks investigative team has nabbed an alleged suspect in the murder case of the Chief of Emergency Medical Services Chief on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the joint operation by the Hawks team together with Crime Intelligence based in Bethlehem and general detectives based in Turkey made the arrest of the most wanted suspect.

The 39-year-old woman’s arrest originates from an incident that took place in April this year, where the deceased Chief of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Nicholas Khoele was found lying on the side of the road in the R76 Lindley Road in Bohlokong.

The late Khoele was found with gunshot wounds to the head.

“It was discovered after the arrest of Makhosazana Falicity Mfuphi and Sinethemba Klaas who were charged with the murder of Constable Itumeleng Tladi that they are linked to the murder of EMS Chief,” a statement read.

An investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence after interviewing the accused culminated in the arrest of the suspect.

She confessed to the police that she paid the accused an amount of R30 000 to kill the Chief of EMS.

She is expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 October.

Thomas Lethoba