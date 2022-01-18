Former US first lady Michelle Obama celebrates her 58th birthday

Johannesburg- Former United States of America first lady and author, Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday in style.

The most loved and celebrated former first lady has recently shared on her social media a video of her dancing for her birthday, and she expressed her gratitude to the people who sent her birthday messages.

“Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store,” Michelle wrote on her Twitter account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

See birthday messages for Michelle Obama below:

Our next president — Carlton Brown Sr. (@CarltonBrownSr1) January 17, 2022

I one of my favorite portraits of Michelle Obama, so beautiful.💎 — artemis888🏹 Vote blowout💥 blue❄ in 2022! (@Artemis888Infin) January 18, 2022

That had to be one of the happiest days of my life. 👍🇺🇸 — Las3rmike (@Las3rMKE) January 18, 2022

This is my absolute favorite! It makes me smile every single time. ♥️♥️ — Get THEE Shot (@chicago21222) January 18, 2022

