Former President Jacob Zuma urges citizens to vote for the ANC

Johannesburg- Former President Jacob Zuma has recently taken to social media to urge South African citizens to vote for the ANC, in the upcoming Municipal elections.

The former President urged citizens in a video posted on the JGZuma Foundation social media page.

In the video, Zuma stated that he was concerned about the number of people who have said they will not be voting.

H.E President Zuma gives a clear line of march. pic.twitter.com/gSfWjoIcmd — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 5, 2021

“I’m concerned that a number of people have indicated that they will not vote. My message is that we should all go out and vote. We should vote for the political party which liberated this country – the ANC,” he said.

