Former Finance Minister Mboweni’s chicken stew ruined by loadshedding

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- The kitchen at the Mboweni household has become former Minister’s field of expertise.

He has taken his cooking skills up a notch since the Covid-19 lockdown period started.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has once again shared one of his dishes, which is slightly different from his famous fish dish.

He took to Twitter to share the chicken stew that he cooked, which he said was ruined because of loadshedding.

Tweeps brutally criticized the former minister’s cooking skills and further told him that at some point, he was a part of the cabinet but failed to help resolve the issues at Eskom, to avoid the consequences that the country is currently suffering.

 

 

 

Take a look at other dishes the former Minister previously cooked:

 

 

