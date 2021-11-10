Former Finance Minister Mboweni’s chicken stew ruined by loadshedding

Johannesburg- The kitchen at the Mboweni household has become former Minister’s field of expertise.

He has taken his cooking skills up a notch since the Covid-19 lockdown period started.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has once again shared one of his dishes, which is slightly different from his famous fish dish.

He took to Twitter to share the chicken stew that he cooked, which he said was ruined because of loadshedding.

Just as I was preparing my chicken stew, boom, power off. 🙈🙈. Jeso.. we shall overcome!! pic.twitter.com/bX5wmZ7yE4 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 9, 2021

Tweeps brutally criticized the former minister’s cooking skills and further told him that at some point, he was a part of the cabinet but failed to help resolve the issues at Eskom, to avoid the consequences that the country is currently suffering.

Is 2021 not post 1994? — Mr Small Time (@DjMjora) November 9, 2021

It’s a “Let then eat” cake moment 🙄 — Bennie (@titusrider) November 9, 2021

We see him 👀 🤣🤣 — Siphelele Rasmeni (@Siphelele_R) November 9, 2021

Take a look at other dishes the former Minister previously cooked:

A bit of fish, garlic, green peppers, onions and you know the usual meal!! 🙈🙈😳😳. Old madala had a farm, hiya hiya ho! And he prepared ⁦@the3pilchards⁩ for a late dinner!! pic.twitter.com/UdplLZt6Wc — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 30, 2021

Ex Makgobaskloof semper illiquid novi.. This has to work. Really had to.. ( always something new from Makgobaskloof).. pic.twitter.com/yIZYdtvOkW — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 31, 2021

Time to check it out. Let’s see… pic.twitter.com/kMh5oJ01rY — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 8, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni