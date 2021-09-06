Former Deputy Minister Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi has passed away

Johannesburg – National Freedom Party (NFP) leader and former deputy minister of Science and Technology Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi has died, her party has confirmed.

The cause of her death was not immediately known.

KaMagwaza-Msibi resigned from parliament a day after the state of the nation address in June 2019, following months of ill health.

She suffered a major stroke that left her in a coma for a number of days in 2014. KaMagwaza-Msibi was the National Chairperson of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) under Mangosuthu Buthelezi and mayor of the Zululand District Municipality for 15 years. She left the IFP before she left the IFP in 2011.

She and her supporters set up the NFP three months before the 2011 local government elections in May 2011, garnering some 2.4 percent of the votes cast nationally.

The split cut the IFP’s hold on many of the rural municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. This is a developing story.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo