Foiled Rosettenville heist suspects remanded in custody

Ten men accused of a foiled cash-in-transit robbery in Rosettenville last week were on Thursday remanded in police custody by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the suspects will next appear before court on March 3 to allow them to find legal representation. The NPA added that some of the accused citizenship also needs to be verified.

The suspects face multiple charges ranging from conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, eight counts of murder, 10 counts of possession of hijacked vehicles, attempted murder, possession of explosives, and nine counts of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

On Friday last week, a heavily armed gang of 25 men exchanged fire with the police on the streets of Rosettenville, a suburb south of Johannesburg.

A multi-disciplinary operation consisting of the Johannesburg metropolitan police department, the SA Police Service including the national cash-in-transit task team, had intercepted the planned heist resulting in the shootout that left eight suspected robbers dead. Police nabbed 10 others while seven gang members escaped.

The NPA commended the bravery displayed by the law-enforcement agencies and wished the officers who were injured a speedy recovery.

