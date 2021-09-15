FNB will allow all their customers to use ‘Slow lounges’ at airports for free

Johannesburg- The bank has announced that its clients will get unlimited complimentary access to SLOW Lounges from now until 15 November 2021, following the ease on lockdown regulations on Sunday.

September is tourism month and the restrictions eased, has people traveling from one city to the next. Access to the SLOW Lounges will help with the ongoing efforts to support travel/tourism industry.

The unlimited complimentary visits will be available for use in the domestic and international lounges for customers who hold FNB’s Premier, Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank Fusion, debit and/or credit cards.

Including Business clients who hold FNB’s Platinum Business, Enterprise Business, Healthcare & Private Business and RMB Private Bank Business debit and/or credit cards.

Raj Makanjee, CEO of Retail at FNB said, these customers can invite one guest to enjoy the benefits with them at no cost. “This is in addition to the complimentary visits we already extend to qualifying customers on a monthly basis. The move to offer more unlimited access allows us to support the travel and tourism industry which has been disproportionally affected by the lockdown and travel restrictions related to COVID-19. We encourage our customers and their families to enjoy the experience and we hope this also helps them to save from any costs they would have incurred for similar benefits,” he said.

On the other hand, Gordon Little, CEO of FNB Commercial said that they are excited to extend the benefit to their business clients after months of restrictions that negatively affected some business clients and sectors.

The travel and tourism sector is a big contributor to the economy and they’re hoping the incentive will alleviate some of the pressures faced due to Covid-19 and lockdown measures.

Located at the domestic terminals of OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town and Lanseria International Airports as well as the international terminal of OR Tambo International Airport, SLOW Lounges allow one to make the most of that moment to either catch up on work, enjoy a tasty snack or simply relax.

Johan Moolman, CEO of FNB eBucks Rewards says, “SLOW Lounges form an integral part of our strategy to reward customers with industry-leading benefits for banking with FNB and RMB Private Bank. Since the launch of eBucks Travel, we have been rewarding customers with additional visits to help them with a convenient travel experience. This additional incentive is not only timely, but also demonstrates our commitment to helping customers to alleviate the financial burden of the global pandemic.” In order to enjoy a convenient travel experience, customers must comply with all COVID-19 safety guidelines including sanitizing, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance while in the lounge. SLOW Lounges offer free Wi-Fi, access to marble washroom facilities, individually packaged snacks and drinks while customers wait to board a flight.

Beyond 15 November 2021, qualifying customers can still use the FNB and RMB Private Bank Apps to view their usual SLOW Lounge benefits and complimentary visits. Those who book their flights via eBucks Travel will continue to receive bonus SLOW Lounge visits. Once the campaign has ended, FNB Enterprise Business, FNB Healthcare & Private Business and RMB Private Bank Business clients will continue to receive unlimited complimentary SLOW Lounge access when they qualify for eBucks Rewards.

Coceka Magubeni