FNB and Endeavor take Black-owned businesses to the next level

Johannesburg- As part of its ongoing initiatives to grow and develop businesses, FNB in partnership with Endeavor South Africa has selected 10 aspirant black-owned businesses to participate in the newly launched FNB Business Elevator program aimed at helping businesses to scale and excel within their respective industries.

Founder-led businesses that demonstrated high growth potential and actively seek support to progress to the next level were selected for this 10-month programme, which gives them access to Endeavor group networking events, Endeavors mentors, workshops, and webinars.

The selected participants represent various industries including, health-tech, green energy enterprise software solutions, e-commerce, fintech, and ICT services.

Heather Lowe, FNB Enterprise and Supplier Development Head says we are excited to launch the FNB Business Elevator program with the sole purpose of helping ignite economic activity, innovation, and job creation in the country.

These businesses have continued to excel despite the most unfavourable circumstances, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a business built by entrepreneurs, we understand the business ownership journey and some of the challenges that an entrepreneur will face along the way and are constantly identifying opportunities for business development support along the business growth journey.

Alison Collier, Managing Director of Endeavor SA, says “Endeavor is excited to be partnering with FNB on this newly designed Enterprise Development programme offering 10 Black-owned early- to mid-stage scalable entrepreneur-led businesses, the opportunity to receive 10 months of tailored business mentoring from Endeavor.

The program will complement FNB’s other enterprise development initiatives and gives the selected businesses curated mentoring from Endeavor’s South African mentors, investors, and team supported by Endeavor’s full global content.”

Business profiles

Aviro Health, Musaed Abraham, a health startup that designs digital medical tools for Africa.

Musaed Abraham, a health startup that designs digital medical tools for Africa. Envisionit Deep AI, Jaishree Naidoo, is an innovative medical technology company using Artificial Intelligence to transform medical imaging diagnosis.

Jaishree Naidoo, is an innovative medical technology company using Artificial Intelligence to transform medical imaging diagnosis. Isazi Consulting, Ashley Anthony, Obakeng Moepya, and Dario Fanucchi, provide data strategies unique to each client’s environment, unlocking business value.

Ashley Anthony, Obakeng Moepya, and Dario Fanucchi, provide data strategies unique to each client’s environment, unlocking business value. Matayo Biofuels, Prince Skosana, is an innovative green company specializing in the production and supply of biodiesel, biodiesel production technology.

Prince Skosana, is an innovative green company specializing in the production and supply of biodiesel, biodiesel production technology. RecoMed, Sheraan Amod, is South Africa’s largest and fastest-growing online healthcare booking platform.

Sheraan Amod, is South Africa’s largest and fastest-growing online healthcare booking platform. Rentoza, Avinesh Reddy, Aviraag Ramdhani, Christopher Govender, Mishaan Ratan, is South Africa’s first premium goods subscription platform.

Avinesh Reddy, Aviraag Ramdhani, Christopher Govender, Mishaan Ratan, is South Africa’s first premium goods subscription platform. Silulo Ulutho Technology, Luvuyo Rani, Lonwabo Rani, and Nandipha Matshoba, a pioneering information communication technology in emerging and rural communities with operations in Eastern and Western Cape.

Luvuyo Rani, Lonwabo Rani, and Nandipha Matshoba, a pioneering information communication technology in emerging and rural communities with operations in Eastern and Western Cape. Technovera, Neo Hutiri, is a social impact startup that is focused on technology inclusion with the aim of improving the last mile for chronic medication access in Africa.

Neo Hutiri, is a social impact startup that is focused on technology inclusion with the aim of improving the last mile for chronic medication access in Africa. Truzo, Terence Naidu, is an independent Escrow Payment Platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact anywhere, via any device, in a safe and secure way.

Terence Naidu, is an independent Escrow Payment Platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact anywhere, via any device, in a safe and secure way. Vectra, Wynand Gledenhys, and Clement Miya, specializes in retail and eCommerce solutions.

