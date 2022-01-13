Florence Masebe slams journalists for pronunciation skills

Johannesburg- South African actress Florence Masebe has recently called out journalists for their pronunciation skills.

Florence took to social media to call out journalists for not pronouncing the Minister of Basic Education’s surname correctly.

“News people need to get together and learn the proper pronunciation of the Minister of Basic Education’s surname. It’s not even difficult. They just keep saying it wrong,” she wrote.

Some tweeps have also supported what Florence was calling out journalists for and this is what some of them had to say.

“Omunye on Facebook insulted SADTU teachers wathi badla amagwinya and they have written a letter to his boss.”

Omunye on Facebook insulted SADTU teachers wathi badla amagwinya and they have written a letter to his boss 🤧💀 — aissatou (@Sarah_Mulvx) January 12, 2022

“Once heard one journalist pronouncing Judge Kgampepe as Kgampipi”

💃💃 Once heard one journalist pronouncing Judge Kgampepe as Kgampipi — Adel (@Adel33196008) January 13, 2022

“There is just laziness with journalists when it comes to African surnames, I’ve heard minister Nchabeleng, City of Chwane and minister Mochekga.”

There is just laziness with journalists when it comes to African surnames, I've heard minister Nchabeleng, City of Chwane and minister Mochekga — Buy and sell your property (@KaraboRammutla2) January 13, 2022

