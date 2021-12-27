Five front page stories from Sunday World in 2021

Johannesburg- 2021 was a very eventful year and a lot of groundbreaking articles made it to the Sunday World front page on our print editions this past year.

We have chosen our best five stories we believe gave Sunday World its meaning and purpose.

These are the top five front-page stories that made Sunday World the best Sunday by far:

1. DJ Maphorisa dodges hitmen’s hail of bullets

Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa survived an assassination plot when hitmen opened fire at his luxury vehicle in Gauteng earlier this year and critically injured two of his artists.

News of the assassination attempt was revealed by the award-winning mega star’s close allies who fear for his life.

Relating the ordeal, a record company executive privy to the incident said Maphorisa, a group of his artists, and management team were driving in a white Mercedes-Benz bus.

Maphorisa and his team were traveling from a gig in Vosloorus to another in Katlehong on the East Rand at about 10 pm when unknown hitmen driving in a silver Audi A4 showered their vehicle with bullets.

2.Pitso Mosimane and Sundowns at war over his R8m ‘debt’

A cold war between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane played itself out in the corridors of South Africa’s courts after the ex-coach and his wife rejected the club’s demand to pay back over R8-million agent commission they received from the Brazilians.

Sunday World in May reported that Sundowns had filed papers in the Joburg High Court in which they sought a court order to force Mosimane and Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management, owned by Mosimane’s wife, Moira Tlhagale, to pay back almost R8-million linked to a R1.5-million salary per month he was receiving from the team.

3. Ace Magashule now faces expulsion

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is faced with possible expulsion from the organization.

The party disabled Magashule’s ANC e-mail and deactivated his access card to Luthuli House, the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

This emerged as the former Free State premier was blocked from participating in a meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

4. President Cyril Ramaphosa to subject party leaders to lifestyle audits to root out corruption

Emboldened by his court victory over suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to strengthen his hand on power, launching a fresh bid to subject party leaders to lifestyle audits as he is to toughen his fight against corruption.

5. Mandelas snub ANC’s renaming event to attend EFF manifesto launch

The daughter of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her family snubbed an invitation from the Free State government to attend the renaming ceremony of Brandfort after her mother, forcing the event to be cancelled at the 11th hour.

Sunday World revealed that Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, born from the marriage between Madikizela-Mandela and South Africa’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela, chose to attend the EFF manifesto launch in Johannesburg after turning down the ANC.

