First Podcast and Chill episode for the year to air on Monday

By Coceka Magubeni
Mac G

Johannesburg- Fans of the most talked-about YouTube channel, Podcast and Chill can barely wait until the first show for the year drops on Monday.

The Podcast and Chill crew had closed for the December holidays, but it has been consistently trending on social media throughout December as fans kept reposting snippets of old episodes.

See tweeps reaction on the return of Podcast and Chill:

