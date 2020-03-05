First case of deadly coronavirus confirmed in SA

South Africa has confirmed the first Coronavirus case on its shores.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that the 38-year-old patient, who recently returned from Italy, tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize’s statement on Thursday, the father of two was travelling with his wife and has been in self isolation since March 3.

“The Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) has identified the contracts by interviewing the patients and doctor.

“The tracer team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD. The doctor has been self-isolated as well,” said Mkhize.

The deadly disease has killed more than 3000 patients across the globe since last year and over 90 000 patients are still fighting the virus.

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo