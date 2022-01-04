Fire behind Vereeniging Post Office has no effect on service

Johannesburg – Service at the Vereeniging Post Office continued without interruption on 3 January 2022, when the bedding of homeless people behind the building caught fire.

In a statement, the South African Post Office confirmed that the building that houses the Vereeniging Post Office was not damaged in any way and the fire was quickly doused.

The Post Office will continue to operate normally, and the South African Police have been requested to patrol the building at regular intervals to ensure that homeless people do not stay overnight in the vicinity of the building.

“The SA Post Office will ensure that a permanent solution is found to grant access only to employees and customers, such as enclosing the post box lobby and back area with palisade fencing and issuing customers who rent a post box with a key to the post box lobby,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the SA Post Office affirmed that it will take all the necessary steps to ensure that its services continue without interruption.

What’s going on? This is the biggest post office in the Vaal. https://t.co/cFHfacqgH0 — Khandani Msibi (@KhandaniM) January 3, 2022

1- Parliament on fire

2- Vereeniging Post Office on fire

3- Belville Court on fire All hit by mysterious fires in two day's. Where is STATE SECURITY? What is happening to our country? pic.twitter.com/NpAFxob1mM — Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) January 3, 2022

The post office & home affairs are those places where the officials are in OK'SALAYO mode. They are so proud of their work. If they have assisted just 1 customer and closed the door on 509 others, they feel that they have made a difference in 1 person's life. — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) December 29, 2021

Remember to bring your ID when you collect your SRD grant from the Post Office! pic.twitter.com/pJhTsLubwq — SA Post Office (@PostofficeSa) January 3, 2022

