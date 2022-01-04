REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Fire behind Vereeniging Post Office has no effect on service

By Nompilo Zulu
South African Post Office. Image: Twitter.

Johannesburg – Service at the Vereeniging Post Office continued without interruption on 3 January 2022, when the bedding of homeless people behind the building caught fire.

In a statement, the South African Post Office confirmed that the building that houses the Vereeniging Post Office was not damaged in any way and the fire was quickly doused.

The Post Office will continue to operate normally, and the South African Police have been requested to patrol the building at regular intervals to ensure that homeless people do not stay overnight in the vicinity of the building.

“The SA Post Office will ensure that a permanent solution is found to grant access only to employees and customers, such as enclosing the post box lobby and back area with palisade fencing and issuing customers who rent a post box with a key to the post box lobby,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the SA Post Office affirmed that it will take all the necessary steps to ensure that its services continue without interruption.

 

