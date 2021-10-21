Financial struggles gives birth to Yanda Cosmetics for young businesswoman

Johannesburg – Financial struggles for a young student, Ayanda Majola, compelled her to start a cosmetics business in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The striving young lady hails from Alexandra township, Tsutsumani where she established her cosmetic brand, ‘Yanda Cosmetics’.

The young businesswoman shared how difficult it was for her to venture into the beauty industry.

“It took a lot of saving. It was really important for me to start my business without any financial help from anyone and that meant saving for a few months before I could finally start buying all the supplies,” she said.

Majola started planning for her business in October 2020 and launched her first lip-gloss shades in March 2021.

The 21-year-old Medical Science student at the Vaal University of Technology produces vegan, cruelty-free, and chemical-free cosmetic products.

“Because I feel it’s hard to find aesthetically pleasing products that are effective but won’t break the bank,” she explained.

Majola added that she started with only three lip gloss shades and is slowly adding more products to her cosmetic range.

“I currently have lipgloss, lip scrubs, bath salts, and body scrubs and currently working on introducing skincare products like serums, toners and face creams which will be launched in the upcoming months.”

Majola added that she is responsible for everything in relation to her cosmetic range, from making the products, labeling, and packaging. She said most of her products are made from organic extracts, plant oils, and active ingredients with a variety of vitamins.

She plans to grow her business further and to release ‘Yanda Cosmetics’ face serums by the end of October 2021, along with a new line of lip glosses.

Within a short space of time, Yanda Cosmetic is now available on Zando and Takealot.com

Ayanda says she is hopeful that her products will be available in many stores very soon.

“It’s been very tough because I went into it without any experience or knowledge on the business and being a full-time student on top of it makes it even more challenging but it’s also an exciting journey and I’m loving the independence and the growth I’ve seen so far”.

“To all young women with big dreams like me, my advice is to keep your eye on the prize. There are a lot of people who will constantly try to discredit your dreams but it’s important to stay focused and never let anyone get inside your head, your success will speak on your behalf” Majola further said as she offered some advice to upcoming business owners.

