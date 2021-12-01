VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Fikile Mbalula throws an insult at Carl Niehaus

By Sunday World

Johannesburg- The elections are over and it is raining insults from comrades on social media.

This comes after, Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter to warn people about Carl Niehaus, saying he is a dog of no definable type or breed, “umgodoyi”.

The term in Zulu is an insult, for a man who behaves like a mongrel.

Carl Niehaus’s clap back left a lot of people shocked and asking questions because his response was in a vernacular language.

The insult follows after a television interview that Niehaus had, where he said President Cyril Ramaphosa failed dismally.

“No one must tell us that the ANC did well. Fikile Mbalula must not come and puff the hot air that he does, and try and tell us that the ANC was fighting against the SABC. No, it wasn’t. It was dealing with the people rejecting the lack of service delivery and the lack of leadership from the president Cyril Ramaphosa and the NEC,” he said in the interview.

Take a look what tweeps had to say about the twar below:

 

