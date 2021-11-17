FIFA responds, gives dates to listen to SAFA complaint

Johannesburg – Late on Wednesday afternoon, the South African Football Association (Safa) received a shot in the arm when Fifa officially responded to Safa’s written complaint to have Bafana Bafana’s dubious 1-0 loss to Ghana replayed.

Bafana bosses have lodged a complaint with Fifa regarding the suspect refereeing by Senegalese whistleman Maguette Ndiaye.

“Fifa have responded and they have referred the matter to their Disciplinary Committee (DC). The DC will hear the matter on 23 November and Ghana must submit their written response to Safa’s complaint by 20 November. We as Safa, we will take the matter to the highest court in the world,” said a high-ranking Safa official who opted to remain anonymous.

Earlier on Wednesday, Safa held a press conference outlining their plans to go all the way in challenging Sunday’s 1-0 result and to have the match replayed.

Said Safa president Danny Jordaan: “We as the Safa we firstly analysed and exposed all bias and misconduct in this match, and reported to Fifa the match manipulation for unlawful ruling. We are here to unfold events that shocked us. We were robbed in this game, and as a result we launched an appeal with Fifa,” said Jordan.

“We then asked retired referee Ace Ngcobo to analyse the match manipulation and to see if there’s a pattern that we can show that there could have been tangible evidence that there was foul play. In his review he discovered that there was no need for the Senegalese referee to give Ghana a penalty kick,” added Jordan.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author