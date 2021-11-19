Fetus found in dustbin in Durban

Johannesburg- On Thursday afternoon Netcare 911 in KwaZulu-Natal responded to reports of a baby found in a refuse bin near a park in Sunningdale Durban.

Reports indicate that while searching a roadside bin a homeless man found a blood-stained blanket.

The man ran to the nearest house to alert the homeowner who alerted Marshall Security.

“When medics arrived on the scene they found an unborn fetus. Sadly, there were no signs of life and the scene was handed over to the SAPS,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author