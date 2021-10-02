Favourite looks from the Royalty Soapie Awards red carpet

Johannesburg- The buzz and excitement were tangible as the red carpet of the much-anticipated fifth instalment of the Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA) exuded a feeling of pride and elegance as local talent from the small screen filled up the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo.

The Royalty Soapie Awards are set to be aired tonight on SABC 1 at 8pm.

Sunday World had the honour to be one of those who were invited when the awards took place.

We have compiled a list of our favourite looks from the Royalty Soapie Awards.

Here are our favourite looks from the Royal Soapie Awards red carpet:

The star-studded awards ceremony was attended by Mzansi’s A-listers and top fashionistas including Thembi Seete; Linda Mtoba; Thuli Phongola; Phuthi Kgomo; Khaya Dladla; Tumi Morake; Sophie Ndaba; etc.

The glitz and glam of the red carpet and the awards ceremony will be broadcast on the 2nd of October 2021 from 7.30 pm on SABC 1 Mzansi Fo Sho!

