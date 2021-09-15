Father accused of killing two year old denied bail

Johannesburg – A man accused of murdering his two-year-old daughter has been denied bail by the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court.

In May this year, the lifeless body of a toddler was discovered inside the ceiling of Mokete Legodi’s residential home in Alabama, near Klerksdorp.

He was charged for kidnapping and murder.

It is alleged he went to his girlfriend’s home and took their daughter without the consent of the mother, who was in hospital at the time, but when questioned, he denied taking the child.

The mother reported the matter to Jouberton Police Station where a case of a missing person was opened.

Following a bad smell coming from Legodi’s house, the neighbours investigated and discovered the lifeless body of the child hidden inside the ceiling.

In her argument to oppose bail, Advocate Riekie Kriel said that the state will argue for a maximum sentence if the accused is convicted. She also said that Legodi had been contacting the mother of the deceased from prison.

The case was postponed to 27 October 2021 for further investigations. He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom