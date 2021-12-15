Farmworker and hospital clerk win R100K in first vaccination lucky draw

Johannesburg- In the first Covid-19 Vaccination Lucky Draw a farmworker from Kriel in Mpumalanga and a hospital clerk from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal are the winners of R100,000.

Old Mutual said in a statement that twenty people received prizes of R10,000 and 164 people across South Africa each received shopping vouchers worth R1000.

This lucky draw is one of a number of incentives endorsed by the National Department of Health, which also include Vooma Vouchers for people aged 50 years and older.

Managed by the DG Murray Trust, the draw is open to anyone who has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, or who goes for vaccination before the end of the year.

The company said a total of R2 million will be won and the final draw will take place on 25 January 2022 to give enough time for all paper records to be included in the records.

“We’re delighted to be able to give the prize-winners extra cheer this festive season,” said Dr. David Harrison, CEO of the DG Murray Trust.

“This lucky draw is a way of thanking ordinary South Africans who have come forward to protect themselves and their loved ones, and in so doing are contributing to the recovery of our country.”

Globally incentives have been shown to increase vaccination rates.

