Farmer wants his due from connected socialite

McKenzie says he pays for a good job

Controversial socialite Ronnie McKenzie has been accused of failing to pay his employee.

McKenzie is famously known as the administrator of Open Politics, a WhatsApp group boasting members such as Mzwandile Manyi, Ayanda Dlodlo and Nomvula

Mokonyane.

The Made with Rural director, contracted under South African Breweries (SAB) for the SAB Entrepreneurship Programme, allegedly failed to pay Johan van der Bosch R140 000 for using his farm facilities and skills as a technical adviser for the project since March last year.

Van Der Bosch said he pulled out in September when he realised that McKenzie was only using him.

This after he allowed McKenzie to use his farm for a truck handover, only to find out later that the alleged conman had claimed to be partners with the farmer, who was not at the handover event.

“It was my first tender so I was happy, but six months down the line in March, I realised that there was no contract in hand and, during all this time, I was tirelessly working hard to ensure that this project was a success.

“To this day, I have not received any payment. When I confront them, they say they need to relook at the work I have done and pay me accordingly. This means

that they will look at all mistakes I have done and pay me less than my expected R140 000,” he said.

Van Der Bosch said he was out of options on how to get his money from the alleged conman as he was aware that he was “well-connected in the industry”.

“This man violates everyone to make his way to the top. I heard that he has violated a lot of people.”

McKenzie said he was only prepared to pay people that do their job effectively.

“This man pretends to be a person that is out to assist black people. He thought that he would manage his fellow white farmers but realised it was a bunch of black farmers there.”

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo

kgobotlob@sundayworld.co.za