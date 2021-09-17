REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Fans try to convince Cassper to replace Boohle with Lady Du on new unreleased song

By Ashley Lechman
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg – Cassper Nyovest, who is set to release a new amapiano song called ‘Umjolo’ featuring singer Boohle, was left seemingly confused after she discredited him on the hit song Siyathanda.

Nyovest took to Twitter yesterday to ask fans what they would do if they were in his shoes as he was caught off guard by the statements that the singer made in a recent interview with Mac G regarding the songs and its credits.

There were a lot of mixed reactions towards the saga.

Some tweeps mentioned that he should feature Lady Du, another amapiano vocalist known for hit songs such as Umsebenzi Wethu and Woza, instead of featuring Boohle as he initially planned to.

 

Cassper’s fans feel that Boohle betrayed Cassper by saying what she said and added that they did not even know who she was before the song was released.

Also read: Watch: Amapiano singer, Boohle, discredits Cassper on hit song, Siyathanda

Although suggestions of Lady Du featuring on the unreleased song were being made, others mentioned that it would be unfair because Boohle wrote that song and not Lady Du.

Many also felt as though he should release the song despite what she said in the interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G.

People commented on how she is young and still learning her way through the music industry and how things should be done and that she should be allowed to make mistakes without being crucified.

They urged Cassper to forgive her as she meant no harm and was just telling the truth from her perspective and that the rest of the interview included statements of how much she admires Cassper and speaks highly of him.

People seem to have disregarded the rest of the interview and focused on the part where she seems like she is taking all the credit for the song which the created tension between the artists.

Boohle has still not made any comments on what people are saying and what Cassper has said regarding the interview.

Cassper has not commented on the suggestions of replacing Boohle with Lady Du.

Fans will know the feature once the official date of the release of the song is disclosed.

Take a look at how fans weighed in on the matter on Twitter below: 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.