Fans think Katlego Maboe would make an ideal Big Brother Mzansi host

Johannesburg- Auditions to the public to be a part of the reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi have been opened and ordinary citizens are now throwing applications in.

Tweeps have made it clear that they do not want to see any celebrities on the show, and they think that this is a perfect way to open the entertainment industry.

While auditions are in progress, tweeps have different ideas of who is supposed to host the show.

Amongst the names that came forth, the former host of the Expresso Show, Katlego Maboe’s name topped the list.

Maboe has not been on television for over a year after he was fired after being involved in an infidelity scandal that went viral on social media.

#BBMzansi

I repeat we dont want Celebrities,Influencers,Youtubers,Tik Tok on Big Brother Mzansi we seen enough of them on tv,heard them on radio,they nèed to take a seat we want new faces

Welllllll ziyakhala. Some had to go vax just for this. More doors are being closed for most of abo "get vaxxed for what?" #BBMzansi

See comments about who should host BBM below:

#BBMzansi Katlego Maboe

#BBMzansi Katlego Maboe

RETWEET if you want him to be the Host

Katlego Maboe

GC would do for this one

Coceka Magubeni