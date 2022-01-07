REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Fans reunited with the Ranakas as first episode airs

By Coceka Magubeni
The Ranakas

Johannesburg- First episode of the family reality television show, The Ranakas has aired, and it has left its fans talking.

The family of stars such as Generations the Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka, Metro FM radio personality and businesswoman Dineo Ranaka has done it again with a thrilling season as it appears in the trailer.

After being away for a long time, season 5 has brought mixed emotions to a lot of the show’s followers and they anticipate more intense episodes ahead.

The Ranakas show plays on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 8pm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MzansiMagic (@mzansimagic)

These are some of the fans reactions to the first episode below:  

