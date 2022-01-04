REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Fans praise Chippa United’s owner as he plans to build shopping centre in hometown

By Coceka Magubeni
Chippa Mpengesi

Johannesburg- It is a moment of inspiration as the saying “from rags to riches” comes to life for Eastern Cape-born and based businessman, Chippa Mpengesi.

Mpengesi made it big in the business field as he is counted among the biggest of names in the South African football fraternity.

Mpengesi has taken a leap of faith in trying to up his game in the business industry as he is working towards building a shopping center in his hometown.

The Ngqamakhwe born owner of the Premier Soccer League playing football team, Chippa United, has his story change for the better as he started out as a car guard in the Western Cape.

After what Covid-19 did to many businesses and people losing their jobs, through this step that Mpengesi took, with the building of a shopping centre named after him, Chippa Mpengesi Shopping centre, a lot of jobs will be created as it is expected to fully operate in November 2022.

