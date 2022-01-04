Fans praise Chippa United’s owner as he plans to build shopping centre in hometown

Johannesburg- It is a moment of inspiration as the saying “from rags to riches” comes to life for Eastern Cape-born and based businessman, Chippa Mpengesi.

Mpengesi made it big in the business field as he is counted among the biggest of names in the South African football fraternity.

Mpengesi has taken a leap of faith in trying to up his game in the business industry as he is working towards building a shopping center in his hometown.

The Ngqamakhwe born owner of the Premier Soccer League playing football team, Chippa United, has his story change for the better as he started out as a car guard in the Western Cape.

After what Covid-19 did to many businesses and people losing their jobs, through this step that Mpengesi took, with the building of a shopping centre named after him, Chippa Mpengesi Shopping centre, a lot of jobs will be created as it is expected to fully operate in November 2022.

Chippa Mpengesi is building a mall in his home town Nqamakhwe. From living in a shack, being a security guard to owning a Chippa United. It's good to see him expand his business portfolio to property development pic.twitter.com/QWcmiY9EB4 — Ms. Siya Miti 🇸🇿🇸🇿🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@SiyaMiti_the1st) January 1, 2022

I've been smiling driving past it a few times since coming home. Really heartwarming 🥰🖤 — Asanda Magaqa 🇿🇦 (@IAmAsandaMagaqa) January 1, 2022

He went to the church called the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God,you are free to ask him or any pastor from Universal church they will give you dvd so that u can judge for yourself……. People are very quick to judge. — Thapelo Mhlambhi (@oubrathapza) January 3, 2022

Mall and Complex are not the same.

Shopping Centre is Complex.

Complex is better than Ethiopian tuck shop. — STINGY MAN PHATUDI (@PatrickTPhatudi) January 2, 2022

Incredible story of a simple ideas self made man but your destiny is yours anybody could have had his ideas and many have but it wasn't theirs to begin with but with him those ideas turned to gold… — Ncesh (@maverickvaks) January 2, 2022

Yhoo! All the way to BW! I'm sure there will be a branch of fnb, capitec and/ or standard bank — Ms. Siya Miti 🇸🇿🇸🇿🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@SiyaMiti_the1st) January 2, 2022

We need malls so that we can have shelf space to trade

So it has a role that it plays

We need malls to sell the products we produce in farms and things like that — Great_lioness💋🇿🇦 (@Great_lioness) January 1, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author