News

Fans call out Mr Jazziq for being ‘rude’ while on set

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg -The AmaPiano hitmaker, Mr Jazziq has been trending on Twitter for rudely dismissing a fan who jumped into the deejay booth to dance with him while he was performing.

The artist is known for making multiple hits such as Woza featuring Lady Du and many others.

People also know him for frequently going live on Instagram and interacting with his fans while making them laugh.

Many people had mixed reactions to the trending video that was posted on Twitter.

There were some who thought that what he did was rude and uncalled for.

It was also mentioned on social media that he should always remain kind and humble because his fans are the ones who helped his career to become successful.

Others said that he had the right to dismiss the lady because he is entitled to his space and that she should not have disrespected his workspace like that.

They added that people who said that he was being rude have double standards because if it was a female DJ, they would not have reacted the same way.

 

The artist has not mentioned anything regarding the matter and is still posting as usual on his social media platforms.

