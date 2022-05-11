‘Fake’ Mthatha reverend charged with fraud and forgery

A reverend with an alleged fake matric and theology degree has been charged with fraud and forgery.

This after the 40-year-old suspect presented fake credentials when applying for a position at the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ross Mission in Mthatha. He was later employed by the church as the reverend.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgodolodela said: “After his employment, the church forwarded his certificates to its head office for verification, and when the report came back, the certificates were verified as fraudulent.

“The congregants then lodged a complaint against the reverend to the authorities and the summons were issued.”

Mgolodela added: “The Hawks investigations revealed that the church was robbed of cash to the value of more than R80 000 because of the salaries paid to the suspect.”

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on May 30.

