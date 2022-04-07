Fake decuplets story removed from INMA nomination list

The controversial fake decuplets story has been struck off the International News Media Awards’ (INMA) nominations roll, according to one of the judges, Thomas Blaekdal, who is outraged the story made it to the shortlist.

On Wednesday, the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) called out the awards’ organisers for entertaining the story.

Sanef said in a statement it was outraged that the Independent Media’s fake story about the birth of 10 babies had somehow made it to the shortlist of the INMA awards. The story was competing under the “Best Use of Social Media” category and the organisers responded to Sanef’s concerns by saying they had looked at the social media campaign around the story and not the actual facts of the story.

Author